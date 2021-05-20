Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech Reveals Birth Plan to 'Minimize' Risk After 'Traumatic' C-Section

Shenae Grimes-Beech says she has "always wanted" a vaginal birthing experience, but has decided to opt for a c-section this time to avoid surprises in the delivery room

Shenae Grimes-Beech is sharing how she plans to minimize risks during the fast-approaching birth of her second child after experiencing a "traumatic" emergency cesarean section last time.

The 90210 alum is currently expecting baby No. 2 with husband Josh Beech, and in a new video on her YouTube channel, the mom opens up about opting for a c-section this time around after unexpectedly having one for the birth of her daughter Bowie Scarlett back in September 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I really wanted to have a vaginal birthing experience the first time. I had no plans or preparations of having a c-section," recalls Grimes-Beech. "I really did not even factor that in as a possibility at the time, so I was very underprepared for that moment mentally. I don't want to go through that again."

In order to not be blind-sided in the delivery room this time, the actress is forgoing a vaginal birth and going straight to a c-section. Along with health concerns, she says the fact that her family recently moved from Los Angeles to Nashville, where she's now away from her longtime gynecologist and doula for this birth, led to her decision.

"If I was still in L.A., I would [attempt a vaginal birth]," says Grimes-Beech. "... Because we don't have the doctor that we're super comfortable with or the doula who we love here with us for this birth experience, I just wanna minimize any opportunity for more emotional trauma and physical trauma."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I've also been prompted by the doctors to head straight in for a cesarean because why I ended up having to get a cesarean was because of how my body was laboring," says Grimes-Beech. "At a certain point in labor, my body basically started working in reverse. Instead of dilating, I was swelling, and there would have been no way for baby to make her way out safely into this world."

"They feel pretty confident that if it happened the first time that way it's likely just how my body responds to that experience and how it could very well happen again," she adds.

Shenea Grimes Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

And while she "always wanted" a vaginal birth, she says due to these current circumstances, attempting that is "not something that I think I can emotionally take on right now."

"I feel like there's a lot of things out of our control ... so I just want to feel like I have as much of a handle on it as possible and minimize as much opportunity for risk as I can," she says.