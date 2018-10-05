Shenae Grimes-Beech is embracing her new curves.

The actress, 28, shared a photo of herself cradling her baby and dressed in a bra and underwear on Friday, one week after welcoming her first child, daughter Bowie Scarlett, with husband Josh on Sept. 27.

“To celebrate Bowie’s 1 week birthday, I’m wearing my postpartum bod with pride,” Grimes-Beech captioned the mother-daughter image. “I was nervous to post this because I’m sure I’ll receive comments from people asking if I’m magically 5 months preggers again already or saying I looked hella tired or WHATEVER but I felt it was important to share on social media because this is my reality and I’m proud and empowered by this incredible body and the life it created.”

The 90210 alum also revealed her initial nerves about her body after baby.

“I was really nervous about how insecure I would feel in the days that followed about my body and my belly without a baby in it anymore,” she said. “Not important in comparison to the excitement and love and joy I knew I’d be feeling but a valid feeling nonetheless. Rest assured I’ve felt the absolute opposite of insecure about my body since giving birth to Bowie.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: How This Mom Learned to Appreciate Her ‘Mushy, Stretched, Bruised and Swollen’ Post-Baby Body

Since becoming a mom, Grimes-Beech has felt more powerful in her own skin.

“I’ve felt more confident in myself and my body than ever before because it is strong and miraculous and badass,” the mother of one said.

“I’m sure I’ll love the day I fit back into my pre-pregnancy clothes, don’t get me wrong but right now I’m wearing this body with pride and I wanted to post this in case anyone out there has the same concerns I did,” she continued.

“Women are strong, women are powerful, women create life and do a million other things whilst nurturing and caring for the future generation. This is the example I want to set for my little girl so there ya have it, my 1 week postpartum body and the magical little bundle of love and life that it created. Rock on mamas!” Grimes-Beech added.

RELATED: From 90210 to Preparing for Motherhood: Catching Up with Pregnant Shenae Grimes-Beech

Even before giving birth to her baby girl, the star gushed about her changing body during pregnancy.

“I have never been more proud to be a woman, I have never been more confident in this skin, I have never felt more calm and at peace in this mind and I have never felt more whole in this heart,” Grimes-Beech wrote in a blog post on Lost in Lala.

Grimes-Beech previously told fans she was hiking “at least four times” a week and doing barre yoga while pregnant. “I am determined to stay fit and healthy, as fit and healthy as possible,” she said in her vlog when she was 28 weeks along.

But the swollen feet, back pain and extra pounds did affect her physically and mentally.

“Listen, the weight gain for everybody during pregnancy is different. What I will say is, doesn’t matter what size you start at, to go up in weight as extremely as you do in pregnancy is not something a lot of people talk about,” she said. “It doesn’t get any less shocking to see how high that scale can climb. … It’s giving me anxiety. … I’m just not loving the way I’m feeling right now.”