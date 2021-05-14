Shenae Grimes-Beech Poses in Underwear While Pregnant with Second Baby: '26 Weeks'

Shenae Grimes-Beech is showing off her baby belly.

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress posted a candid photo of herself on Instagram as she marked 26 weeks in her pregnancy with her second baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the polaroid-style photo, Grimes-Beech poses in her underwear and a cropped black tank top as she lays in bed with one arm resting under a pillow.

Grimes-Beech, who already shares 2½-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett with husband Josh, shows off her bare bump in the shot as well as her two upper thigh tattoos.

Josh replied to the intimate snap, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 90210 alum recently opened up to PEOPLE about her current pregnancy and learning to appreciate her postpartum body.

Grimes-Beech said her pregnancy has "flown by" as she's been keeping busy with her young daughter.

"Up until this point, I really have just been in such go-go-go mode, running after a toddler and all the rest of it," said Grimes-Beech, adding that in her first pregnancy she was "extra anxious about everything" but doesn't have that feeling this time.

"I feel capable as a mom now, whereas the first time you're like, 'Oh my God, can I do this?!' " she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Little Girl Interacts with Mom's Pregnant Belly

One thing the star feels more confident knowing this time around comes in the postpartum experience, particularly in appreciating her body after baby. Grimes-Beech is eliminating any pressures to "bounce back" to her pre-baby figure by purging her closet of outfits from years past.

"I'm more profoundly grateful for my body than I have ever been in my life. Why am I feeling less-than because the stuff was just hanging there looking at me every day?" she said of her clothes. "It's my second kid, my body's going to change again and it's going to be a whole-new body again."

"And it's not just jeans, shoes too," she added. "I had to get rid of so many shoes that I hung onto for way too long that have never, ever fit me again, just because I was like, 'Sure, eventually my feet will shrink back!' It's like, come on girl, it's been two-and-a-half years, the day's not coming."