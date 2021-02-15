The 90210 alum and her husband Josh Beech are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett

Shenae Grimes-Beech Expecting Her Second Child: 'Here We Go Again'

Shenae Grimes-Beech is expanding her family!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband, Josh Beech, are expecting their second child. The pair are already parents to daughter Bowie Scarlett, 2.

Sharing the exciting news with a set of black and white photographs on Instagram, the 90210 alum showed off her growing baby bump in one shot, as she posed and held onto her daughter in another.

"Here we go again!!!" Grimes-Beech began the caption of her post. "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for."

Adding that she and her husband are "teammates in this life," Grimes-Beech continued, "We've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move ... in a car ... with a toddler and a dog ... during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We're ready for ya!!!"

In the comment section of her Instagram post, Grimes-Beech's famous friends sent congratulations the actress' way.

Tori Spelling similarly chimed in with her own warm message, writing, "Congrats mama!!!!" as Catherine Giudici Lowe said, "Aaaaaahhhhhhh! So so excited for you!!"

Tristan Wilds, Grimes-Beech's former 90210 costar, added: "OHHHHHHH S—!!!!! CONGRATS SIS!!!!!!"

In addition to sharing the news on her Instagram account, Grimes-Beech also posted a video to her YouTube channel, documenting her pregnancy journey thus far.

"Well ... this week's vlog got way more intense than we expected when we started filming it before Xmas!" Grimes-Beech wrote alongside a clip of the video on Instagram. "It makes our hearts happy to share the beginning of this next chapter in our love story with you on Valentine's Day 🥰."

At the end of the 18-minute long video, Grimes-Beech also teased that she and her husband have already learned the sex of their unborn child, which they plan to reveal in another video.

Detailing that she was supposed to receive two emails — one with chromosome results and another of the baby's sex — Grimes-Beech said that her genetic specialist included both in the same message, which she read unknowingly.