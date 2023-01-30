Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'

Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood.

On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore.

In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow.

The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival.

Revealing her cute nickname for the 6-day-old cutie, Dizon wrote alongside the photos, "I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy"

She continued and shared more details about Frankie, including her full name: "Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE."

Dizon concluded by crediting Moore for Frankie's adorable look.

"Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit 🥰❤️ OBSESSED," she wrote.

The couple welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24, a rep for Moore exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

RELATED VIDEO: Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'

Moore, 52, first revealed he was going to be a father during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."

Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Dizon shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.