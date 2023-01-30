Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24

By
Published on January 30, 2023 08:41 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDa9h7yJ4Z/ working hed: Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl
Photo: jesiree/INSTAGRAM

Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood.

On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore.

In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow.

The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival.

Revealing her cute nickname for the 6-day-old cutie, Dizon wrote alongside the photos, "I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy"

She continued and shared more details about Frankie, including her full name: "Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE."

Dizon concluded by crediting Moore for Frankie's adorable look.

"Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit 🥰❤️ OBSESSED," she wrote.

The couple welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24, a rep for Moore exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

RELATED VIDEO: Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'

Moore, 52, first revealed he was going to be a father during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."

Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Dizon shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

Related Articles
All About Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'
Shemar Moore baby
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
Shemar Moore baby Frankie
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Celebrate Learning the Sex of Their Upcoming Baby and Tease Names!
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Learn Sex of Their Baby on the Way in Epic Helicopter Reveal: Watch
All About Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon
Who Is Shemar Moore's Girlfriend? All About Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Baby On First Anniversary of Mom's Death
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Baby on the Third Anniversary of His Mother's Death
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, Briana Myles and Vincent Morales baby
'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
Tyler Herro, Katya Elise Henry
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Girlfriend Katya Henry Welcome Baby No. 2 — See the Photo!
diddy
Diddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Love, 3 Months, Enjoying Bathtime: 'Hi Daddy'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7oW1cBC5O/?hl=en. Naomi Campbell/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos with Daughter from New Year's Eve Celebration: 'My Little Bean'
Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Shares Daughter Avalon's Reaction to Her Twin Baby Brothers
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares First Photos with Daughter Avalon and Newborn Twin Sons