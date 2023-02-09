Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 04:21 PM
Shemar Moore
Photo: Shemar Moore instagram

Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl.

On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave.

In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020.

"Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!" wrote Moore.

"I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I'll call her 'My little miracle'….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," he continued. "Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20."

Later on Thursday, the S.W.A.T. actor shared a sweet video of the father-daughter pair relaxing together on the couch.

"Her little eyes are open. Daddy and Frankie, just chillin'," he says in the clip, captioning the post, "Daddy n Frankie… My New Partner in Crime 🤩🥰."

The actor revealed he was expecting last month, sharing that the baby had a very meaningful due date during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."

