Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'

"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world

Published on January 25, 2023 03:11 PM
Shemar Moore baby Frankie
Photo: Shemar Moore/Instagram; JB Lacroix/WireImage

Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world!

The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S---!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

"Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️," he noted, referencing his late mom Marilyn Wilson Moore, who died in 2020.

All About Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Jesiree Dizon/instagram

"Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes "Frankie Mutha------Moore"!!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕🎉🎉🎉."

A rep for Moore confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Celebrate Learning the Sex of Their Upcoming Baby and Tease Names!
Shemar Moore/Instagram

The actor revealed his exciting baby news earlier this month, sharing that the baby had a very meaningful due date during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Dizon, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

