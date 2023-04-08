Shemar Moore Shares Adorable New Photos of His Baby Girl: 'Frankie and Daddy Twinning'

Shemar Moore's baby girl is her daddy's mini-me!

The S.W.A.T. actor shared some new adorable new pics of his daughter Frankie on Instagram Saturday.

In the first photo, Moore, 52, shared a side-by-side comparison of himself and his newborn both sporting big smiles; while the second shot shows Frankie wearing her grandmother's straw hat.

"Frankie and Daddy TWINNING 😜😜 …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn's hat swag 👒💗," he captioned his post.

Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24, a rep for Moore exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

According to an Instagram post Moore shared at his mother Marilyn's grave in February, it was her "dream" for him to have a family of his own one day.

In the photo, Moore cradles his newborn daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020.

"Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!" wrote Moore.

"I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I'll call her 'My little miracle'….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕," he continued.

"Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️ RIP 2/8/20."