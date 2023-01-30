Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie

Shemar Moore is soaking up every moment with his baby girl!

On Sunday, the new dad, 52, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his newborn daughter Frankie, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24.

In the cute shot, baby Frankie sleeps on Moore's chest as he looks up at the camera to snap the selfie. The S.W.A.T. actor fittingly wears a black beanie that reads "Baby Girl" in yellow lettering.

"Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," he captioned the post.

Last week, the actor shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post celebrating the infant's arrival.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shemar Moore/Instagram; JB Lacroix/WireImage

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he held the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S---!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!"

"Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️," he noted, referencing his late mom Marilyn Wilson Moore, who died in 2020.

"Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes "Frankie Mutha------Moore"!!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕🎉🎉🎉."

A rep for Moore confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively last week that he and Dizon welcomed a baby girl.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

Dizon, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.