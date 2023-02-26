Shemar Moore Goofs Off with His Baby Girl in Hilarious Video

The S.W.A.T. actor and his girlfriend welcomed daughter Frankie on Jan. 24

By
Published on February 26, 2023 04:46 PM

Shemar Moore is having some fun with his new pal!

The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared a hilarious Instagram video featuring him and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon goofing off with their baby girl, Frankie.

He especially enjoyed poking fun at his daughter's less-than-enthusiastic facial expression. "Get that pout on. That's what your mama be doing. Look at you," Moore said of his newborn in the clip.

He then gently rocked Frankie from side to side while making funny commentary as if the baby was speaking.

"Wassup, boys. You like what you see? Oh, I'm gone," he joked before swerving her away from the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDa9h7yJ4Z/ working hed: Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl
jesiree/INSTAGRAM

"That's my daddy right here. How you do," Moore continued, while Frankie kept her eyes tight shut and he and Dizon burst into laughter.

"You like what you see. I bet you do," Moore jokingly imitated his daughter saying.

"So I'm just gonna look like this for no reason 'cause that's the way my mama and daddy made me," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'

And just when it couldn't have been any more perfectly timed, the newborn then put her arms on her hips.

"She just flexed on them. Wow, all right," Moore said.

The couple welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24, a rep for Moore exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

A few days after giving birth, Dizon, 39, shared adorable photos of Frankie in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow — a look Mom gave all the credit to Moore for choosing.

"Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit 🥰❤️ OBSESSED," she wrote at the time.

In the caption, Dizon also revealed her cute nickname for the 6-day-old cutie, writing alongside the photos, "I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy."

Dizon additionally shared more details about Frankie, including her full name and birth stats: "Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore 01/24/2023 @ 3:38pm 7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE."

Dizon shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with actor Stephen Bishop; and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

