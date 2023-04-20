Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Photo of Actor with Baby Girl on His Birthday

Shemar Moore is celebrating his first birthday as a dad!

The S.W.A.T. actor turned 53 on Thursday, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram celebrating the first-time dad, which included a cute throwback shot of Moore with their baby daughter Frankie.

The sweet photo shows Moore holding little Frankie, whom they welcomed in January, looking at peace while cradling his baby girl in his arms.

"Another year celebrating you, another year loving you, laughing with you, s--- talking you, driving you bat s--- crazy, and now parenting with you…. 2 down, 47 more to go ❤️ I guess I'm stuck with you…." wrote Dizon. "Happy Birthday, stud. Life-ing with you has been my favorite."

Earlier this month, Moore shared a side-by-side comparison of himself and his newborn both sporting big smiles; while the second shot shows Frankie wearing her grandmother's straw hat.

"Frankie and Daddy TWINNING 😜😜 …Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn's hat swag 👒💗," he captioned his post.

Moore and Dizon welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24, a rep for Moore exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

Shemar Moore instagram

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," said the rep.

According to an Instagram post Moore shared at his mother Marilyn's grave in February, it was her "dream" for him to have a family of his own one day.

In the photo, Moore cradled his newborn daughter with one arm and wrapped the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020.