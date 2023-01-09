Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Baby on the Third Anniversary of His Mother's Death

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad!

The S.W.A.T. actor is expecting his first baby on a very meaningful date, he revealed for the first time during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."

Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

On Monday, the actor shared a sex reveal video on Instagram, which also featured his baby's mom, girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. The two gathered with loved ones to learn the sex of their upcoming arrival.

The two shared their guesses, with Dizon noting she's already a mom to one of each. The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop, and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

"If we have a boy, we're one and done," she hinted, suggesting there could be more than one baby in the couple's future.

Later, Moore added, "It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023."

The video then showed a helicopter flying overhead, with the crowd cheering as pink smoke is released, indicating the couple will welcome a daughter next month.

Februaries have been meaningful for the actor since losing mom Marilyn Wilson Moore in 2020. Just before her death, he told PEOPLE had shown her a sprawling 9,000-square-foot Los Angeles home he intended to buy, seeking her approval before he signed an offer.

"I brought my mom to the house," the Criminal Minds alum told PEOPLE at the time. "She looked around and then she said, 'This is my son's home. I'm proud of you, Boo. And I hope it gives you a great life.'"

The actor became determined to keep her memory alive in his new home.

"My house is beautiful, but it's empty without her," said Moore of his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode. "There's always going to be that void. But I'm doing my best to make it me, to make it my mother's son's home."

In 2017, Moore opened up about his desire to have children in an interview with CBS' Watch Magazine.

"I want to be a family man," he admitted at the time. "I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with."

He continued, "I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life."