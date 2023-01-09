Shemar Moore Reveals He's Expecting His First Baby on the Third Anniversary of His Mother's Death

Shemar Moore will welcome his first baby next month, he revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 03:03 PM
SMA POLL Sexiest TV star
Photo: Getty

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad!

The S.W.A.T. actor is expecting his first baby on a very meaningful date, he revealed for the first time during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

On Monday, the actor shared a sex reveal video on Instagram, which also featured his baby's mom, girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. The two gathered with loved ones to learn the sex of their upcoming arrival.

The two shared their guesses, with Dizon noting she's already a mom to one of each. The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop, and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

"If we have a boy, we're one and done," she hinted, suggesting there could be more than one baby in the couple's future.

Later, Moore added, "It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023."

The video then showed a helicopter flying overhead, with the crowd cheering as pink smoke is released, indicating the couple will welcome a daughter next month.

SMA POLL SEXIEST TV STAR
Getty

Februaries have been meaningful for the actor since losing mom Marilyn Wilson Moore in 2020. Just before her death, he told PEOPLE had shown her a sprawling 9,000-square-foot Los Angeles home he intended to buy, seeking her approval before he signed an offer.

"I brought my mom to the house," the Criminal Minds alum told PEOPLE at the time. "She looked around and then she said, 'This is my son's home. I'm proud of you, Boo. And I hope it gives you a great life.'"

The actor became determined to keep her memory alive in his new home.

"My house is beautiful, but it's empty without her," said Moore of his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode. "There's always going to be that void. But I'm doing my best to make it me, to make it my mother's son's home."

In 2017, Moore opened up about his desire to have children in an interview with CBS' Watch Magazine.

"I want to be a family man," he admitted at the time. "I want to be a father, I want to have a partner in crime, a woman to share [my life] with."

He continued, "I want to continue to evolve, I want to continue to take the next step in my life. In my personal life."

Related Articles
brittany mahomes, patrick mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Alyssa Scott Zen
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Baby girl Pelphrey, some day you will look back on this and know you were so loved right from the beginning. Last night was simply epic.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Enjoy 'Magical' Baby Shower with Family and Friends: Photos
JJ Watt feeling baby Koa Watt before last NFL game
JJ Watt Feeds Son Koa Before His Final NFL Game in Sweet Photo from Wife Kealia: 'We Love You'
robin arzon and family credit Brian King
Robin Arzón Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Drew Butler: 'We're All Very Excited'
Jason Lee attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere; Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere
Jason Lee Says Rihanna's Baby Boy Is the 'Cutest' After Meeting Him Over FaceTime
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Jessie J attends Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride on June 04, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)
Pregnant Jessie J Shares First Trimester Woes: 'I Can't Even Explain to You How Sick I Feel'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3
EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis is seen for the first time since she announced she was pregnant. 07 Jan 2023 Pictured: Rumer Willis is seen for the first time since she announced she is pregnant. Photo credit: GAC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
keke palmer
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She 'Can't Wait' to Meet Her Baby: 'I'm Very Excited, Nervous and Curious'
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder's 19th Birthday: 'This Young Man Has My Whole Heart'
Cory Wharton/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/corywharton_ig/?hl=en
Cory Wharton Reveals Baby Daughter Is Off a Ventilator After Surgery: 'Steps in the Right Direction'
jessie j pregnant
Jessie J Is Pregnant! Singer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby in Emotional Video: 'Be Gentle with Me'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics and Skin Care for Upcoming Line with Stepdaughter Taylor
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics, Skin Care with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'So Excited'
Tinder Swindler Star Pernilla Sjoholm Welcomes Twins on New Year's Day
'Tinder Swindler' Star Pernilla Sjoholm Welcomes Twins on New Year's Day: 'Words Can't Describe'
carrie underwood
Watch Carrie Underwood's Son, 3, Adorably Crush a Tae Bo Workout After Finding Her DVDs