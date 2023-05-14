Shemar Moore Celebrates Mother's Day with Message to Baby Girl Frankie, and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

The S.W.A.T. star posted two tributes on the holiday: one to his partner and one to his late mother

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 14, 2023 11:15 AM
Shemar Moore
Photo: Shemar Moore instagram

Shemar Moore is celebrating Mother's Day with his family.

The S.W.A.T. star, 53, posted a photo alongside girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, and spoke of their daughter, Frankie Meleine, 3 months.

"JESIREE DIZON…….. The mother of our "miracle"…. FRANKIE (Muthafukkin Moore)…. Our daughter…. Jesiree, this shit ain't easy but it's f---ing FUN… and… WORTH IT…. I love you and I will always be your net!!! HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!!!! and….. THANK YOU!! 💖🥰 (negative comments = GO F-- YOURSELF!!!) other than that = I LOVE my homies, Fans, and BABY GIRLS!!!!! 🙏🏽💪🏾💕🤩🕊️😜," he captioned the photo of the couple.

The actor did a separate Instagram post, honoring his late mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

"MARILYN JOAN WILSON-MOORE!!!! Happy Mother's Day!!!! You were a bigger STAR than I could EVER dream of being!!! You shook up the world!!!! Pissed "Them" off and made "them" smile…. At the same dam time!!!! Your son is simply following your lead….. and…. Misses you sooooooooo much!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!! 💖❤️🙏🏽🕊️🥰 see you when I see you…. And we'll hug and dance and laugh and talk all kinds of shit!!!! ……… to ALL the mothers out there….. RESPECT!!!! 👍🏽💕," he wrote in the caption.

In the post, a gallery of photos of him and his mother through the years.

The actor's daughter recently made her television debut on The Talk.

"I'm a daddy! It's crazy," Moore proclaimed. "Papa Shemar in the building. God is good."

Shemar Moore baby
Shemar Moore/Instagram

He continued, "My life has changed. I've done so many wonderful things, I've been blessed. And life has been grand, and life has been tough, and then you survive through that and now I have the biggest miracle in my life."

"All the things I've done are so cool, but I'm tired of just doing for me, doing for me, and my mom is smiling up in heaven now; this was her dream," Moore added.

Dizon is also mom to daughter Charli, 5, with actor Stephen Bishop, and son, Kaiden, 16, with a former partner.

