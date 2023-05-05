Shemar Moore's Baby Girl Frankie, 3 Months, Makes TV Debut on 'The Talk': 'She Does the Hondo Face'

Shemar Moore's adorable baby girl Frankie made her television debut on The Talk.

On Thursday, the S.W.A.T. actor, 53, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, 39, appeared on the daytime show, with the model bringing out their daughter, Frankie Meleine, 3 months,.

"I'm a daddy! It's crazy," the actor shared proudly. "Papa Shemar in the building. God is good."

He continued, "My life has changed. I've done so many wonderful things, I've been blessed. And life has been grand, and life has been tough, and then you survive through that and now I have the biggest miracle in my life."

"All the things I've done are so cool, but I'm tired of just doing for me, doing for me, and my mom is smiling up in heaven now; this was her dream," Moore added.

Talking about how much he loves his baby girl, the S.W.A.T. star proclaimed, "I call her my little fatty patty. My girl Jesiree just loves all the rolls," he laughed.

"Remember all those old-school Michelin tire commercials? She's right there with 'em. Her arms just look like a bunch of biscuits."

Baby Frankie has already started to channel her dad's acting abilities.

"She's got resting stank face when she's mad at me. We can't figure out who the baby looks like, but she clearly has my hairline, and she does the Hondo face," he professed, referring to his character Sergeant Dan "Hondo" Harrelson on the CBS series.

Dizon is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop, and has a son, Kaiden, 16, from a previous relationship.