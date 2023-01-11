Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Learn Sex of Their Baby on the Way in Epic Helicopter Reveal: Watch

Shemar Moore is looking forward to the next chapter in his life — fatherhood!

The S.W.A.T. actor announced earlier this week that he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first baby together. Excited to become a father at 52, Moore shared a video on Instagram Monday of him and the model, 39, finding out the sex of their baby on the way, due next month.

"Today is the day. Your boy got butterflies, this is a special day, a legendary day," he says ahead of the big moment, noting that his late mom — Marilyn Wilson Moore — was in heaven "smiling, she's so proud."

"It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or Frankie, little baby girl. And I'm about to be a father come February 8, 2023," he says of name possibilities.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Shemar Moore/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Shemar Moore/Instagram

Dizon then talks to the camera, sharing that she's "excited" and "anxious."

"I would love a boy because my boy is easy, and I could have ten of him," says the soon-to-be mom of three. "But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more because if I have a boy we're one and done and that's not okay with me."

She then adds, "I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy — like he says 10 fingers, 10 toes — I'm just so excited about this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing."

Shemar Moore/Instagram

After some moments of anticipation, a helicopter above them releases pink smoke, indicating the couple will welcome a baby girl next month.

The video shows Moore tearfully celebrating with those around him, later followed by laughter as he settles into his new reality as a girl dad.

The Criminal Minds alum revealed his exciting baby news for the first time during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on January 26.

Shemar Moore/Instagram

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed,' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up."