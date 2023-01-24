Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome a Baby Girl: 'Very Happy and Healthy'

Shemar Moore is officially a dad!

The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl, a rep for Moore exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," says the rep.

The model, 39, shares a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and also has a son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shemar Moore/Instagram

The actor revealed his exciting baby news earlier this month, sharing that the baby had a very meaningful due date during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he shared. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

The audience erupted into applause, with Hudson congratulating the actor on his joyous baby news, saying his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven."

"I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."

Shemar Moore/Instagram

Moore continued, "It's going to be the best part of... My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

Just before his mother Marilyn Wilson Moore's death in 2020, he told PEOPLE he had shown her a sprawling 9,000-square-foot Los Angeles home he intended to buy, seeking her approval before he signed an offer.

"I brought my mom to the house," the Criminal Minds alum told PEOPLE at the time. "She looked around and then she said, 'This is my son's home. I'm proud of you, Boo. And I hope it gives you a great life.' "

The actor became determined to keep her memory alive in his new home.

"My house is beautiful, but it's empty without her," said Moore of his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom abode. "There's always going to be that void. But I'm doing my best to make it me, to make it my mother's son's home."