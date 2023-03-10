Sheinelle Jones Shares the Mom Advice Maria Shriver Gave Her That Changed Her Perspective

Sheinelle Jones is opening up about learning to balance her life as a busy working mom.

Thinking back to a time when she was working six days a week and raising her three kids, the Today host told PEOPLE that Maria Shriver gave her life-changing advice about being a working mom to twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 10, and son Kayin, 13.

"She came to me and she was like, 'You are doing too much. I know you want to be all you can at work," Jones shared on Thursday during a celebration of Jenna Bush Hager's Today book club, Read with Jenna. "Something has to give, and it's okay."

Jones said the chat made her feel like Shriver "gave me permission" to rebalance her life.

In August, Jones reflected on her oldest becoming a teenager in a sweet birthday post.

"13 years ago today this little guy changed my world and opened my heart in ways I didn't even know was possible," the journalist wrote.

"We had a small apartment in Philly when he was born… I placed his crib, right across from our bed. I remember - I would just stare into those innocent beautiful brown eyes. ❤️ Goodness, it feels like time is flying," she continued.

"Happy 13th Birthday Kayin. I love you and I'm so proud of you. Oh my goodness I have a teenager! ✨"

Sheinelle Jones/Instagram

Last spring, the proud mom penned an emotional caption as she shared scenes from her daughter's dance recital.

"Talk about watching your kids and crying happy tears at the same time. ❤️ Dressed in black, no fancy set or costumes — just a theater full of talented eager kids showcasing what they've learned in class. Clara was Dorothy in a workshop of The Wiz… here are two clips of her first song and her last … with a proud mom behind a cell phone camera in the back …. I was crying tears of joy," she wrote.

"She's never been in a musical before - she practiced so much on her own … and I was BLOWN AWAY with that little voice and her dancing! Before the show I kissed her forehead and told her to take her nerves and turn them into gratitude and excitement… and to be bold, confident and strong. She did it! 😂"