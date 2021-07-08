Dream Home Makeover Star Shea McGee Shares Photos from Her Baby Shower: 'The Dreamiest'

"Life has felt a little busy recently, but I'll never say no to a good celebration — especially when it's with some of the people I love most," Shea McGee wrote

Shea McGee is celebrating her little one the way!

On Wednesday, the Dream Home Makeover star — who is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with husband Syd McGee — gave fans an inside look at her recent baby shower by sharing photos from what she called the "dreamiest" celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Life has felt a little busy recently, but I'll never say no to a good celebration — especially when it's with some of the people I love most," she wrote on the Studio McGee Instagram account.

Shea, 35, continued, "A few weekends ago, my friend Linley from @thebuyguide hosted and @therevelryco planned the dreamiest baby shower for our new little one, and it couldn't have been any more perfect."

Shea McGee baby shower Credit: Aubrey Taiese Photography

The poolside fête, which featured a pastel-colored balloon arch to greet guests and a variety of floral decorations, was planned by The Revelry Co., according to a blog post by Shea.

At the backyard celebration, guests enjoyed a Lauren Brutsch-curated menu of the "yummiest food" — including mini Kmut baguettes and chicken pesto pasta salad — and grazed on snacks by Savory n Sweet before indulging their sweet tooth with dipped bananas from the Little Dipper cart, she wrote.

Dessert also included a cake from Living Beautahfully and confections by Cake Party Co.

Shea McGee baby shower Credit: Aubrey Taiese Photography

Shea McGee baby shower Credit: Aubrey Taiese Photography

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"When I walked into her backyard I was completely blown away. I could not get over every single thoughtful detail," Shea — who wore a cream dress by Buru and Loffler Randal sandals to the event — raved on her blog.

As a fun activity, guests made their own floral arrangements courtesy of Shawn Chamberlain, whose non-profit Full Bloom later repurposed flowers leftover from the party into bouquets for hospice and nursing home patients, according to Shea.

"It was an intimate summer evening surrounded by people I love and all my favorite things like flowers, charcuterie and sweet treats," she added.

Shea McGee baby shower Credit: Aubrey Taiese Photography

Shea — who is already mom to daughters Wren and Ivy — announced her pregnancy in January, exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We have some big news to announce: We have baby number three on the way!"

"There's a five-year gap between our oldest two and this one. Last time I had a baby, I had another baby to take care of too. It was crazy," said Shea, who called the little one on the way her "grand finale baby."