Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'

Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have welcomed another baby boy, joining sons Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5

Published on January 20, 2023 01:24 PM
Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney
Photo: Warner Music Nashville

Shay Mooney is officially a father of three!

The country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, have welcomed their third baby boy, the couple announced Friday.

Son Abram Shay Mooney was born on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Grammy winner announced on Instagram along with a video of him singing to the newborn.

"Grateful doesn't begin to cover it ❤️," the new father of three wrote.

Sharing the same video on her own account, Hannah wrote, "First song sang to the newest family member… Abram Shay, you're so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week 🤍."

The couple is also parents to sons Ames Alexander, 3 next month, and Asher James, 5.

The Dan + Shay singer-songwriter and his wife first announced the pregnancy in a pair of joint Instagram posts featuring their boys, where Hannah talked to Asher and Ames about whether they thought they were getting a baby brother or baby sister.

"I wanted a sister," Asher said after hearing the news that the new baby would be a boy.

"I know, baby," the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast host reassured him, then adding, "God knows what we need and God decided you needed another baby brother because you're such a good big brother to Amesy."

"But does he know that I want a girl so is he gonna give a girl baby?" the kindergartner sweetly replied.

The video then cut to Ames, who looked confused by the news before saying, "Oh."

The musician and former Miss Arkansas wed in October 2017, about nine months after Asher's birth. (They later revealed they had actually tied the knot privately in 2016.) The then-infant was carried down the aisle at the ceremony, looking dapper in a baby tuxedo. Mooney's bandmate Dan Smyers and guitarist Justin Richards served as groomsmen.

Among the duo's hits is 2017's "When I Pray for You," an emotional track about becoming a dad. Mooney opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind its sweet lyrics, which include, "I talked to God about you / And I ain't even met you yet / Everybody's waitin' on you here / I can't wait to feel your heartbeat when I lay you on my chest."

"I was about to have my kid [when we worked on the song], so a lot of emotions were stirring around," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "We were in the room with a couple other dads that had just become new dads."

