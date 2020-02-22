Meet Ames Alexander! Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Second Son

The Mooneys are now a family of four!

Dan + Shay‘s Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah welcomed their second son, Ames Alexander Mooney, on Friday, Feb. 21, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Ames weighed in at 6 lbs., 7 oz. and measures 19.5 inches long.

“Our family is ecstatic,” the couple tell PEOPLE. “Ames is absolutely perfect!”

Baby Ames joins the couple’s first child, 3-year-old Asher James.

Asher helped announce the pregnancy in August, appearing in a series of photos and a video on Mooney’s Instagram. The toddler, clad only in a diaper, proclaimed he was “having a baby brother!”

The two-time Grammy winner, 28, captioned the post, “Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2! Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooneys. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town 🙌🏻💙”

The country star and former Miss Arkansas, 29, wed in October 2017, about nine months after Asher’s birth. The then-infant was carried down the aisle at the ceremony, looking dapper in a baby tuxedo. Mooney’s bandmate Dan Smyers and guitarist Justin Richards served as groomsmen.

Among the duo’s hits is 2017’s “When I Pray For You,” an emotional track about becoming a dad. Mooney opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind its sweet lyrics, which include, “I talked to God about you / And I ain’t even met you yet / Everybody’s waitin’ on you here / I can’t wait to feel your heartbeat when I lay you on my chest.”

“I was about to have my kid [when we worked on the song], so a lot of emotions were stirring around,” he told PEOPLE in 2017. “We were in the room with a couple other dads that had just become new dads.”

Hannah showed off her baby bump at the CMA Awards in November, sporting a long-sleeve black dress with cutouts as she walked the red carpet alongside her husband.

That night, Mooney and Smyers, 32, took home the award for vocal duo of the year, in addition to earning nominations for their 2018 singles and Their latest single, “10,000 Hours,” is currently spending its nineteenth week atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.