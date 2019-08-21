Country Boy! Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Expecting Second Child, a Son, with Wife Hannah

Asher James won’t have his parents "All to Myself" much longer!

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney is expecting his second child, a boy, with wife Hannah, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday alongside a series of photos and a video of their 2½-year-old son announcing he was “having a baby brother!”

“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” the country musician captioned his post. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town 🙌🏻💙”

“We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! 😂,” Hannah wrote alongside hers. “We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! 💙”

The little one on the way will make Mooney, 27, and Hannah’s family one of four alongside Asher, whom the couple welcomed in January 2017.

Image zoom Shay Mooney's baby announcement Shay Mooney/Instagram. Inset: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Image zoom Asher Mooney

Image zoom Shay Mooney (L) and wife Hannah Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After Asher’s arrival, Mooney told PEOPLE of the couple’s new addition, “It has been a huge change and the best change. You love each other a ton and then you have a kid and you never realize how much you could love something. It strengthens your love for each other, but it also just opens up this entire other deeper world of love that you never knew you could have.”

The country star and former Miss Arkansas Hannah (née Billingsley), 28, tied the knot in October 2017, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Their ceremony was held between two oak trees on the Mooney family property in Arkansas and was followed by an outdoor reception with the Ozarks visible in the background, revealed wedding planner Jessica Sloane.

And the pair’s then-9-month-old son had a very special role, sporting a baby tuxedo as he was carried down the aisle, while Mooney’s bandmate Dan Smyers and the duo’s guitarist Justin Richards stood up as groomsmen.

Image zoom Shay Mooney's wedding day Heather Payne Photography

The Grammy-winning duo opened up to PEOPLE in March 2017 about their tear-jerker track "When I Pray for You," which they wrote for The Shack soundtrack and was inspired in part for Mooney by fatherhood.

Among the song’s pull-at-your heartstrings lyrics are, “I talked to God about you / And I ain’t even met you yet / Everybody’s waitin’ on you here / I can’t wait to feel your heartbeat when I lay you on my chest / I’m already holding back my tears / I want to be the dad that my dad was / I hope that I don’t mess this whole thing up.”

“I was about to have my kid [when we worked on the song], so a lot of emotions were stirring around, ” Mooney told PEOPLE. “We were in the room with a couple other dads that had just become new dads.”

“It was one of those things where it was kind of the perfect storm,” he quipped.