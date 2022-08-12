Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 3 — See Their Sons' Funny Reaction to the News

Shay Mooney's family is growing once again!

On Friday, the country star, 30, and wife Hannah, 31, announced they're expecting their third baby together this winter. The couple made the special announcement in two Instagram posts featuring their sons, Ames Alexander, 2½, and Asher James, 5.

In a joint post, Hannah talks to Asher and Ames about whether they think they're getting a baby brother or baby sister. Both boys share they want a girl, but then she reveals the sex of their little on the way.

"I wanted a sister," Asher says after hearing the news.

"I know baby," the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast host reassured him, then adding, "God knows what we need and God decided you needed another baby brother because you're such a good big brother to Amesy."

"But does he know that I want a girl so is he gonna give a girl baby?" the kindergartner sweetly replies.

The video then cuts to Ames, who looks confused by the news before saying, "Oh." Then, he leans into Hannah's belly and says, "Hey."

In another video shared on the Dan + Shay singer's Instagram Story, the parents try to talk to Ames about the new baby as he watches TV. When they ask him if he's excited to be a big brother, he candidly replies, "Noooo."

In February 2021, the country duo released a track called "Glad You Exist" sharing their appreciation for family and fans. Ahead of the track's release, the duo wrote a touching message about what the song means to them, and that it's "more than just a song."

"It's a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time," they wrote. "It's truly remarkable when you think about it. We've spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon)."

The musician and former Miss Arkansas wed in October 2017, about nine months after Asher's birth. (They later revealed they had actually tied the knot privately in 2016.) The then-infant was carried down the aisle at the ceremony, looking dapper in a baby tuxedo. Mooney's bandmate Dan Smyers and guitarist Justin Richards served as groomsmen.

Among the duo's hits is 2017's "When I Pray For You," an emotional track about becoming a dad. Mooney opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind its sweet lyrics, which include, "I talked to God about you / And I ain't even met you yet / Everybody's waitin' on you here / I can't wait to feel your heartbeat when I lay you on my chest."

"I was about to have my kid [when we worked on the song], so a lot of emotions were stirring around," he told PEOPLE in 2017. "We were in the room with a couple other dads that had just become new dads."