Shay Mitchell's Pretty Little Liars Co-Stars Celebrate Her Surprise Pregnancy News: 'YAS Queen'

There’s no secret about it — Shay Mitchell‘s Pretty Little Liars cast family is excited to share in her joy after she announced her pregnancy.

Mitchell, 32, revealed her happy baby news on Friday, and several of her former co-stars on the drama were quick to offer their congratulations.

“YAS queen 😍😍😍 I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world!” Troian Bellisario — who welcomed a daughter with husband Patrick J. Adams in October — commented on Mitchell’s Instagram announcement.

Janel Parrish, who also appeared on PLL with Mitchell and Bellisario, added, “Congrats gorgeous!” while fellow cast member Julian Morris commented a simple red heart emoji. Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer took to her own Instagram Story to wish Mitchell well, saying “Stunning. Congratulations beautiful mama.”

Co-star Ashley Benson hadn’t commented on the post as of Friday evening — but that might be because she’s in a completely different time zone as she is in Paris to celebrate Zoe Kravitz’s wedding.

“Wooooowww congratulations babeee. Ur such a stunnnnner🌹🌹” said fellow teen icon Vanessa Hudgens.

Zoe Saldana joined in on the praise, commenting, “🙌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽👏🏽 Lady we are so happy for you!!!!!! Woohooo” and Bailee Madison added, “Couldn’t be HAPPIER for you!!!”

“Congratulations!!!! 💛💛💛💛 wow! So happy for you Shay!” said Kylie Bunbury, while Olivia Munn shared a comment with several sparkling heart emojis.

Mitchell celebrated her pregnancy announcement on YouTube with a video titled “Guess Who’s Preggers.”

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” she wrote in the 2-minute video’s description. “It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

The PLL alum’s happy news comes just five months after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage last year.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she said alongside a photo of a sonogram with a broken heart emoji.

“In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through,” she added at the time.

But on Friday, Mitchell was in good spirits and looking forward to being a mom with partner Matte Babel.

“We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family,” she said in her YouTube announcement. “I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”