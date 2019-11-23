Back in the Gym! Shay Mitchell 'Excited to Work Out' Again After Welcoming Daughter Atlas

Shay Mitchell is one happy mama!

The actress, 32, announced that she was finally being allowed to get back into the gym after welcoming daughter Atlas Noa.

“Guess whos allowed to work out now…” the Dollface star wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a video that showed the new mom doing a leg exercise.

However, while Mitchell seemed over the moon about the Saturday sweat session, her boyfriend Matte Babel didn’t seem to share her enthusiasm. “Well one of us is excited to work out…” she captioned another post, which showed Mitchell moving around in the gym, while Babel sat hunched over his phone.

Mitchell made sure to keep up with her workouts for as long as she could during her pregnancy — and was still able to pull off some very impressive jump squats as she entered the home stretch towards the end of the summer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Instagram

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Jokes About Her Post-Baby Breasts: ‘One Baby but Kinda Ended Up with Twins’

Reflecting on the profound impact being a mom has already had on her life, Mitchell shared how absolutely nothing has compared to motherhood.

“In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love…then came you,” she wrote in a touching Instagram tribute to her baby girl. “Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met.”

“I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours 😉 still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say “I know you,’” she added. “Just know, sweet girl – Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama.”

Image zoom Shay Mitchell and daughter

Image zoom Shay Mitchell and daughter Tierney Gearon

As for the story behind her daughter’s unique name, Mitchell recently told Vogue that she first got the idea from a close friend.

“A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had a year and a half ago. Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ ” she recalled. “It’s just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas,” Mitchell continued. “People would ask us, ‘Do you have a name?’ But we were keeping it hidden. I’m sorry to everybody that I lied to!”

RELATED VIDEO: Shay Mitchell Hits Back at Mom-Shamers After Going Out: ‘Apparently People Are Really Upset’

The actress went on to share that in the weeks following her daughter’s birth, she’s been filled with a sense of ”calmness.”

“I find myself being a lot more present, and I’m just looking at her every single day,” she told the outlet. “You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down. The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”