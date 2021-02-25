Shay Mitchell Talks Prenatal Depression, Says She Doesn't 'Want to Go Through Pregnancy' Again

Shay Mitchell is opening up about her journey to motherhood.

On Thursday's season finale of the third season of Katie's Crib — Shondaland's first podcast in partnership with iHeartRadio that features Katie Lowes and a guest having a frank and intimate conversation about the joys, pains and hilarity of new motherhood — the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, got candid about her struggle with prenatal depression, how she worked through the tough times and whether or not she plans to have more children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For the majority of [my pregnancy], I was so blessed and liked a lot of it," Mitchell, who shares 1-year-old daughter Atlas Noa with boyfriend Matte Babel, told Lowes. "But the parts I didn't like, I'm like 'Oh man, wow.' "

She adds, "I'm going to be honest and say it. I want [Atlas to have] a sibling so bad, but I don't want to go through pregnancy again. I wasn't that beaming goddess that absolutely loved it. I don't want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally."

Image zoom Katie's Crib | Credit: Shondaland Audio

"I had prepartum, not post, but pre," she continues. "That was something I didn't know back then. I only knew postpartum so I was preparing myself for that. But then when I was upset and not feeling my best during, I was like, 'Wait what's this? Nobody talked about this. I should be so happy right now.' So I'm nervous to go back into it for that again. However, I feel like if I'm home and I can be comfortable and I don't put the pressure on myself, I'll be more at ease."

"I have to say, my first and second pregnancies were completely different," says Lowes, who shares son Albee, 3, and daughter, Vera, 3 months, with husband Adam Shapiro. "I wasn't sick a day with Albee, and I've never been so sick in my life with my daughter. It was a very different experience. You will prepare yourself. Maybe you should get pregnant tomorrow..."

Image zoom Shay Mitchell / Katie Lowes | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"We need to talk again next season ... I'm going to put money on it that you will have a second child then," Lowes later says.

"I'll probably put money on it too," Mitchell agrees.

In October 2019, Mitchell opened up to maternity lifestyle brand HATCH about her pregnancy struggles and previous miscarriage.

"I previously had a miscarriage and that experience gave me anxiety about sharing the news of this pregnancy with anyone outside of our parents," Mitchell admitted. "With the first pregnancy, I was elated and told everyone at eight weeks. However, I wanted to be sure that this second pregnancy would be viable before shouting it from the rooftops, so I hid it for nearly six months and became very antisocial."

"Usually, I'm incredibly active and outgoing, but instead, I mainly stayed home to avoid stares and questions. I was extremely lonely," Mitchell said.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell | Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

The star explained that by not telling anybody about her pregnancy as she was noticeably gaining weight, she was "paranoid" that her team was judging her and thinking she should "hit the gym," which contributed to her loneliness.

As Mitchell revealed that she suffered from "prepartum depression," she expressed her curiosity on why it remains a topic that is rarely discussed.

RELATED VIDEO: Shay Mitchell Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Going Out: 'Apparently People Are Really Upset'

"As long as I can remember, I've heard about postpartum depression. However, to be depressed at the beginning came as a shock," she said. "The isolation and anxiety I experienced was crippling. I thought I was going out of my mind and questioned why nobody ever talked to me about this phase."