Shay Mitchell announced on Monday that she and longtime partner Matte Babel are expecting their second baby together

Shay Mitchell Reveals How She Hid Her Pregnancy in New TikTok: 'How Would They Know'

Shay Mitchell's pregnancy has made her a master of illusions.

Shortly after announcing her second pregnancy on Monday, the You actress, 34, posted a TikTok video sharing with her followers know how she hid her baby bump and kept the news under wraps.

In the clip, Mitchell wears a brown blazer and matching skirt with her front facing camera before opening her blazer to reveal her baby bump. She paired the video with the viral "Nobody's gonna know" TikTok audio.

"How would they know?! 🤣" the actress captioned the clip.

Mitchell announced on Monday that she's expecting her second baby with longtime partner Matte Babel. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

In an emotional Instagram post, Mitchell detailed the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the way while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother, whom she announced died last week in a separate tribute.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," the actress wrote alongside topless photos that show off her baby bump.

Shay Mitchell birth announcement Shay Mitchell, Matte Babel and daughter Atlas | Credit: Tierney Gearon

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she said.

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time," the actress concluded. "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."