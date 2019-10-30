Shay Mitchell Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Going Out: ‘Apparently People Are Really Upset’

Shay Mitchell is already fending off mom shamers on social media.

The new mother, 32, uploaded a video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, addressing followers who were shaming her for going out to celebrate Drake‘s 33rd birthday after giving birth.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” Mitchell can be heard saying in the video while scrolling through some of the comments left on her announcement post.

One of the comments visible in her video read: “Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there [sic] sweety! #selfish.”

Mitchell then went on to clarify that “it wasn’t three days” — explaining to fans that she had not made the announcement on the same day that her daughter was born.

“Disgusting… leaving your newborn only days after birth,” another Instagram user wrote, to which the actress responded in the comments, “Days? Lol honey, just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

On Oct. 20, the former Pretty Little Liars star announced that she and boyfriend Matte Babel had welcomed a daughter with a sweet photo captioned “Never letting go.”

Three days after sharing the happy news with her fans, the new mother shared videos of herself and Babel dancing to Young Thug‘s “The London” featuring J.Cole and Travis Scott, while partying for friend Drake’s birthday — causing the uproar.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell and Boyfriend Matte Babel at Drake's birthday party Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Many fans rallied behind the actress and showed her support amid the shaming. “Seriously, stop with the mom-shaming,” one fan wrote. “So she gave birth recently..doesn’t mean her life suddenly became prohibited and that she’s restricted to do certain things.”

The couple’s baby girl is the first child for Mitchell and Babel, who met through mutual friends and have been linked since January 2017. The birth comes after Mitchell revealed in January that she’d had a miscarriage in 2018.

And the birth of her daughter proved to be challenging, as she spent 33 hours in labor to welcome her baby girl. She gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went down in the delivery room in the final episode of her YouTube series documenting her pregnancy.

“This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents, and I can’t believe it and we thought pregnancy was a journey,” she said in the video. “I’m realizing we have just begun.”