Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child Five Months After Revealing Miscarriage

Shay Mitchell has a bun in the oven!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, she announced on Instagram and in a YouTube video on Friday.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Mitchell joked in the caption of a topless maternity snapshot, showing off her bare baby bump.

In her video, titled “Guess Who’s Preggers” and shared to her YouTube channel, the mom-to-be talks about the emotions surrounding her pregnancy, takes fans into the exam room to show off her ultrasound and more.

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” she wrote underneath the 2-minute clip. “It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

“We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family,” Mitchell added, concluding, “I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

In early January, Mitchell opened up about her personal highs and lows of 2018 — and revealed for the first time that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The actress shared a series of photos from the past year on her Instagram story. Near the end of the slideshow, she wrote, “Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships.”

Mitchell then shared a photo of an ultrasound with a broken-heart emoji.

Shay Mitchell

She posted a lengthy message in the next slide about how social media can be misleading as to what people are really going through. But she also said that the support she gets from her over 24 million followers on Instagram is “hugely uplifting.”

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote.

Mitchell continued, “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”