Pregnant Shay Mitchell and Boyfriend Matte Babel Disagree About Using an Epidural During Labor

Shay Mitchell is preparing her “birth plan.”

In the third episode of her YouTube series chronicling her pregnancy, the actress — who’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Matte Babel — sat down with the dad-to-be to discuss whether she’d use an epidural during labor.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this birth plan and I feel like we need to be more on the same page with this,” Mitchell, 32, told Babel. “You say no epidural, I say epidural.”

“Am I partial to no epidural? Yes,” replied Babel, 38. “Why? Because I’m a hypochondriac. I’m afraid of drugs. My mom didn’t use an epidural … I meet women all the time who didn’t choose to use epidurals.”

Mitchell then compared getting an epidural to receiving anesthesia before a procedure like a root canal.

“Would you get a root canal without any drugs?” she questioned. “You’re in excruciating pain and I’m holding the medicine like this and I’m like, ‘You can have it and it wouldn’t do any harm, but you don’t want it. Do you want to be a fighter? Fight through it.’ “

Babel disagreed with her comparison, saying, “A root canal is not comparable because you’re not born to go through a root canal. As a woman, your body is genetically engineered to give birth.”

“Well listen, next time, you can do this,” Mitchell jokingly responded.

After Babel said he would “love to,” Mitchell then pulled out a 30-lb. faux pregnancy belly for Babel to wear as the pair ventured out on a hike together.

Mitchell has been sharing details about the ups and downs of her pregnancy with fans on both social media and her YouTube channel series.

Last month, the Pretty Little Liars star posted Instagram Story videos from her afternoon workout session, which included some pretty impressive jump squats.

“Why do I feel the whole world shakes when I do this?” Mitchell joked in the video. She then provided herself with words of encouragement, belting out, “Come on!”

The actress — who announced in June that she and Babel are expecting, after she suffered a miscarriage last year — previously revealed she’s in the home stretch of pregnancy and will be meeting her baby very soon.

During a joint livestream with Babel on her YouTube channel last month, a fan asked Mitchell when she’ll give birth. Babel responded, “Early October is when she’s due.”

However, the You star thinks the baby will arrive in late September. “Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra,” Mitchell told her viewers during the livestream.

“Yeah, I want her to be a Libra,” Babel confirmed, explaining, ” ‘Cause then, while I’m outnumbered by gender, we’re similar in terms of personalities.”