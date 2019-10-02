Pregnant Shay Mitchell Cries Over the Possibility of a C-Section: 'I Can't Even Talk About This'

Shay Mitchell is sharing another look at her journey to motherhood.

In a sneak peek of a new episode of her YouTube series Almost Ready, which documents the highs and lows of her pregnancy, Mitchell’s boyfriend Matte Babel comforts her as she worries about the possibility of having a cesarean section due to her baby being breech. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the episode, which airs Wednesday at noon.

In the clip, Babel begins to ask Mitchell about the possibility that she might have to have a c-section that day, if the doctors aren’t able to turn their baby girl from her breech position.

“I can’t even talk about this. It’s actually gonna make me upset,” responds the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32. “Even if it doesn’t happen today, I don’t want to have to do that.”

“I know, but they’re gonna spin her today,” says Babel, 38. “Placenta’s out of the way, you have lots of fluid and the baby’s sitting high. There’s no question she’s gonna turn today.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

Image zoom Matte Babel (L) and Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Youtube

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet, Says She’ll Take “No Maternity Leave”

“It’s not just the surgery, it’s the recovery time,” Mitchell says. “I cannot be bedridden for however long it’s gonna be. I really don’t want that. If I’m in bed, I’m gonna go nuts.”

“You’ll be able to live your life still and I’ll be f—ing stuck after the baby’s born,” she continues. “You can’t even lift them sometimes because it hurts so much.”

“Baby, she’s gonna turn today,” the dad-to-be reassures her again.

“I think Beyoncé had a c-section,” Mitchell quips. “That’s the only thing that’s making me feel better, to be honest.”

Image zoom Shay Mitchell YouTube

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Shay Mitchell Seeks “Most Intense Birth Simulator” After Boyfriend’s Epidural Comments

In the last episode of Almost Ready, Mitchell celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby girl in a very unconventional way — with a trip to a strip club!

The clip opened with the mom-to-be and a few friends, some of whom are also pregnant, walking into the Avalon Hollywood to see Magic Men Live! The women all wore pink dresses in honor of Mitchell’s bundle of joy on the way.

The actress and her crew — which included celebrity trainer Nichelle Hines, Arrow actress Elysia Rotaru and Hollywood facialist Shani Darden — screamed in excitement as the men ripped off their T-shirts on stage.

“Oh my God. I’m going into labor!” Mitchell joked as she fanned herself.

The newest episode of Almost Ready premieres Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Mitchell’s YouTube channel.