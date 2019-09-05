Pregnant Shay Mitchell Seeks 'Most Intense Birth Simulator' After Boyfriend's Epidural Comments

Shay Mitchell is ready for her man to experience the pain of childbirth for himself.

In the third episode of her YouTube series chronicling her pregnancy, the actress — who’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Matte Babel — was quick to respond when the dad-to-be explained that he was not supportive of her using an epidural during her upcoming labor.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this birth plan and I feel like we need to be more on the same page with this,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, told Babel. “You say no epidural, I say epidural.”

“Am I partial to no epidural? Yes,” replied Babel, 38. “Why? Because I’m a hypochondriac. I’m afraid of drugs. My mom didn’t use an epidural … I meet women all the time who didn’t choose to use epidurals.”

He also opined that the epidural isn’t necessary, saying that “as a woman, your body is genetically engineered to give birth.”

“Well listen, next time, you can do this,” Mitchell jokingly responded — until a comment on the video sparked an idea as to how Babel could actually experience the feeling of labor.

Mitchell shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday that she’d been reading through comments on the video when one user’s idea about giving Babel a “birth simulator” caught her attention. “Birth simulator, yes, okay, where can I find this? Please let me know,” she asked.

Not only does the mom-to-be want the item, but she asked her followers where she might be able to find “the MOST INTENSE” version to have Babel try by posting a Q&A sticker on her Story.

The actress was not the only one taken back by Babel’s comments in the video. ” ‘You were born to go through that pain’ will someone PLEASE tell him about vaginal tearing and then ask if he would be okay without an epidural,” one user commented on the clip.

“Honestly almost had to stop watching because he kept telling her what she should do with her body and it annoyed the crap out of me,” wrote another, while a third shared that they “would feel so unsupported” by Babel’s reaction.

Mitchell has been sharing details about the ups and downs of her pregnancy with fans on both social media and her YouTube series. Last month, the You star posted Instagram Story videos from her afternoon workout session, which included some pretty impressive jump squats.

“Why do I feel the whole world shakes when I do this?” Mitchell joked in the video. She then provided herself with words of encouragement, belting out, “Come on!”

The actress — who announced in June that she and Babel are expecting, after she suffered a miscarriage last year — previously revealed she’s in the home stretch of pregnancy and will be meeting her baby very soon.

During a joint livestream with Babel on her YouTube channel last month, a fan asked Mitchell when she’ll give birth. Babel responded, “Early October is when she’s due.”