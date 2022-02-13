The Dollface actress and longtime partner Matte Babel are expecting their second baby together after welcoming daughter Atlas Noa in Oct. 2019

Shay Mitchell Puts Her Jewel-Covered Baby Bump on Full Display as She Heads to Drake's Super Bowl Party

Pregnant Shay Mitchell Puts Her Jewel Covered Baby Bump on Full Display as She Heads to Drake's Superbowl Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022

Shay Mitchell is bumping along in style!

The Dollface actress — who is expecting her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel — put her growing baby bump on full display as she headed to a Super Bowl LVI party hosted by Drake on Saturday evening.

For the night out, Mitchell, 34, stunned in a white top, which was cut off above her stomach and tied in a knot in the middle of her chest.

The soon-to-be mother of two also wore a blue denim coat, which she matched with a pair of jeans, as well as a set of silver heels on her feet. She finished the look with an array of silver jewelry around her neck, as well as a piece that went down her chest and wrapped around the very top of her baby bump.

Earlier this month, Mitchell announced that she is pregnant and expecting her second baby with Babel, 41. The couple is already parents to their 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

Pregnant Shay Mitchell Puts Her Jewel Covered Baby Bump on Full Display as She Heads to Drake's Superbowl Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022 Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

In a recent Instagram post, the You star detailed the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the way while also mourning the loss of her grandmother, whom she announced died in a separate tribute.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," Mitchell wrote alongside topless photos showing off her baby bump.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she continued. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

After announcing her pregnancy news, Mitchell shared a cute and funny clip on TikTok demonstrating how she hid her baby bump to keep the news under wraps.

In the video, Mitchell wears a brown blazer and matching skirt in front of her front-facing camera, before opening her blazer to reveal her baby bump. She paired the video with the viral "Nobody's gonna know" TikTok audio.

"How would they know?! 🤣" the actress captioned the clip.

Mitchell previously said in August that she and Babel were interested in expanding their family.