Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Two Bikinis: 'Summer Bod 2019'

Image zoom Shay Mitchell (L) and Alex Merrell Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell is bumpin’ into July!

The pregnant You actress, 32, put her growing belly on display in a sky-blue bikini ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, lying out in the sun amid a blue body of water.

With a straw hat sitting nearby, Mitchell lounged back on top of a yellow-and-white towel, keeping her eyes protected from the sun in a pair of black shades. “B E A C H E D,” the mom-to-be joked in the snapshot’s caption.

Mitchell further showed off her bump in a Thursday photograph with pal Alex Merrell, posing from the side in a peach-colored bikini with the same patterned towel around her head.

She wrote alongside the latter photo, “This is my new sucking in … 😜 #summerbod2019“

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Youtube

RELATED: Shay Mitchell’s Pretty Little Liars Co-Stars Celebrate Her Surprise Pregnancy News: “YAS Queen”

After previously suffering a miscarriage last year, the Pretty Little Liars alum announced that she and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting in a surprise Instagram post and YouTube video on Friday.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Mitchell joked in the caption of a topless maternity snapshot, showing off her bare baby bump.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” the dad-to-be, 38, wrote in an Instagram post shortly after Mitchell announced her pregnancy.

“The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom,” Babel continued. “We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Image zoom Matte Babel (L) and Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Youtube

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kate Hudson Says She Has a “Different Kind of Beach Bod Brewing” in Bikini Bump Snap

Mitchell celebrated her pregnancy announcement on YouTube with a vlog titled “Guess Who’s Preggers,” writing in the 2-minute video’s description, “There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you.”

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time,” the mom-to-be added. “Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

Beginning July 17, Mitchell will be launching a weekly series on her YouTube channel chronicling all things pregnancy. (Her announcement video has racked up more than 5 million views since Friday.)

The actress says in a statement, “Women go through a lot during pregnancy. It’s exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo.”