Shay Mitchell Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage and Lost 'Child of My Hopes and Dreams' in 2018

Shay Mitchell is opening up about the highs and lows of her 2018 — and revealing for the first time that she suffered a miscarriage.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 31, shared a series of photos from the past year on her Instagram story, Tuesday. Near the end of the slide show, she wrote, “Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships.”

The actress then shared a photo of an ultrasound with a broken heart emoji.

Shay Mitchell's Instagram Story Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Mitchell posted a lengthy message in the next slide about how social media can be misleading as to what people are really going through. But she said that the support she gets from her over 20 million followers on Instagram is “hugely uplifting.”

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote.

Mitchell continued, “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

In an earlier Instagram post on Tuesday, Mitchell posed in a hot pink dress.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Starting off 2019 in a highlighter pink dress sooooo nothing has really changed yet from 2018,” she wrote.