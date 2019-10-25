Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel Party at Drake's Birthday Days After Announcing Birth of Baby Girl

Parents night out!

Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel got in some much needed couple time at Drake‘s 33rd birthday bash on Wednesday night — just days after welcoming their new baby daughter.

Mitchell, 32, shared videos from the party on her Instagram Stories, which show her and Babel dancing to Young Thug‘s “The London” featuring J.Cole and Travis Scott.

“Parents,” the You star wrote over the clip.

For the outing, Mitchell sported a black corset-like top paired with trousers while Babel, 39, sported a blue suit and styled his hair in cornrows.

The first-time parents were also captured leaving the event, which was held at Goya Studios and also attended by Kylie Jenner and Adele.

On Sunday, the former Pretty Little Liars star announced that she and Babel had welcomed their baby girl. The pair met through mutual friends have been linked since January 2017.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

“Never letting go,” Mitchell captioned a photo of herself holding her child’s hand.

Less than 24 hours after announcing her daughter’s arrival, the actress gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went down in the delivery room in the final episode of her YouTube series documenting her pregnancy.

“Oh my god, my water’s breaking,” Mitchell says in the first seconds of the video, quipping, “Thank God I’m wearing one of these diapers.”

While the actress had initially planned on not having to go to the hospital right away, the intense pain she began feeling changed her mind.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel

“The last time I felt pain like this was not a good experience,” shared Mitchell, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018, noting once she got to the hospital, she felt “a little worried because I haven’t felt the baby move lately.”

While the doctor was able to hear the baby’s heartbeat, he added that she wasn’t ready to go into the delivery room yet — something Mitchell would hear over and over again throughout the course of the video.

After being in labor for 13 hours, Mitchell decided to take pitocin, a drug which can help strengthen contractions.

“Pitocin is used to make a labor move faster,” Mitchell’s doula explained, noting that there were some downsides with the drug as well. “The physical experience with the labor is completely different because the pitocin labor is pretty rough.”

Four hours later, Mitchell’s contractions began getting more intense, but she still wasn’t ready to deliver her child.

“She’s having a really hard time, she’s struggling,” her doula remarked, adding that the actress was considering getting an epidural — which she and her boyfriend had disagreed on earlier in her pregnancy.

Although getting the epidural did help Mitchell’s comfort level, it didn’t mean she was ready to give birth.

“Shay’s water has been broken for 30 hours how, which increases the risk of infection,” her doula explained. “We are really trying to avoid a cesarean and doing everything that we can to help the labor progress.”

Finally, three hours later, Mitchell was finally 10 centimeters dilated and it was time to welcome her baby girl into the world.

Image zoom Matte Babel and Shay Mitchell Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Although the actress didn’t share any footage from the actual delivery, the video ends with several clips of herself and Babel with their child in the hospital.

“This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents, and I can’t believe it and we thought pregnancy was a journey. I’m realizing we have just begun.”

Ending on a light note, the actress joked, “I was 99 percent excited to meet her, and 1 percent excited to eat something.”