Pregnant Shay Mitchell's Boyfriend Matte Babel Says Actress Is 'Going to Be an Incredible Mom'

Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel are expecting their first child — and he couldn’t be more proud.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” Babel, 38, wrote in an Instagram post shortly after Mitchell announced her pregnancy.

“The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom,” he continued. “We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

Mitchell, 32, announced that she’s expecting in a surprise Instagram post and YouTube video on Friday.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Mitchell joked in the caption of a topless maternity snapshot, showing off her bare baby bump.

In her video, titled “Guess Who’s Preggers” and shared to her YouTube channel, the mom-to-be talked about the emotions surrounding her pregnancy.

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” she wrote underneath the two-minute clip. “It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

“We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family,” the Pretty Little Liars actress added, concluding, “I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

Mitchell’s announcement came five months after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she said alongside a January photo of a sonogram with a broken heart emoji.

Mitchell and Babel have been romantically linked since January 2017, when Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair had been dating “for a few months.”

“They are serious and are having fun together,” a source told the outlet at the time. ET also reported that the pair met through mutual friends in Los Angeles.

After Mitchell shared the news of her pregnancy, her former Pretty Little Liars costars quickly offered their congratulations.

“YAS queen 😍😍😍 I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world!” Troian Bellisario — who welcomed a daughter with husband Patrick J. Adams in October — commented on Mitchell’s Instagram announcement.

Janel Parrish, who also appeared on PLL with Mitchell and Bellisario, added, “Congrats gorgeous!” while fellow cast member Julian Morris commented a simple red heart emoji. Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer took to her own Instagram Story to wish Mitchell well, saying “Stunning. Congratulations beautiful mama.”