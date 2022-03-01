Shay Mitchell Jokes 'Every Sweater Is a Maternity Sweater' if You Have 'Safety Pins'

Shay Mitchell is continuing to show off her fun maternity style.

The 34-year-old Dollface actress — who is expecting her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel — posted a photo on Instagram Monday with her growing baby bump on display.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, Mitchell wears a brown knit sweater, closed together with an array of safety pins. She paired the cozy top with a crochet hat and a fuzzy orange bag from Bottega Veneta. Mitchell finalized the ensemble with oversized sunglasses.

"Every sweater is a maternity sweater if your safety pins work hard enough 💫" she joked in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

shay mitchell Credit: shay mitchell/ instagram

Mitchell's latest look comes after she unveiled a different belly-baring ensemble last month.

While heading to a Super Bowl LVI party hosted by Drake last month, Mitchell was photographed in a white top, which was cut off above her stomach and tied in a knot in the middle of her chest.

The actress also wore a blue denim coat, which she matched with a pair of jeans, as well as a set of silver heels on her feet. She finished the look with silver jewelry around her neck, as well as a piece that went down her chest and wrapped around the very top of her baby bump.

Mitchell announced last month that she's expecting her second baby with Babel. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

Pregnant Shay Mitchell Puts Her Jewel Covered Baby Bump on Full Display as She Heads to Drake's Superbowl Party, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022 Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

In an emotional Instagram post, Mitchell detailed the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the way while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," the actress wrote alongside topless photos that show off her baby bump.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she said.

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time," the actress concluded. "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Babel later shared the news on his own Instagram, simply posting a photo of Mitchell's baby bump as she held Atlas in her arms.