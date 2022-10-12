Shay Mitchell is getting candid about her life as a mom of two.

During an Oct. 8 event in Los Angeles celebrating her first Béis collaboration with model Elsa Hosk, the actress, 35, told PEOPLE that nothing could've prepared her for how everything would change when she welcomed her second daughter, Rome, with boyfriend Matt Babel four months ago. (The couple also share 3-year-old daughter Atlas.)

"People used to tell me going from zero to one was nothing compared to going from one to two, and that could not be truer," Mitchell said. "Now I look back and I'm like, how did having one kid seem difficult for me?"

Though it's been tricky managing two kids on top of a career that takes her all over the world, Mitchell said it's all worth it when she sees her two girls together.

"That's the best part," she said. "It's amazing."

That said, Mitchell — who said she's "never been one to label myself" despite recently going viral for a TikTok in which she appears to come out as bisexual — has no plans to expand her family anytime soon.

"I think two is good for right now," she said with a laugh. "All my friends that have one, I'm always like, 'Just savor this. Savor it! Take it in.'"

Mitchell is hoping that her Béis x Elsa collection — which launches Oct. 17 — will help make life easier for her fellow moms-on-the-go. Born from Mitchell's desire to work with Hosk, the collection features reimagined diaper bags in three chic patterns, as well as a gift set.

"I'm a huge fan of Elsa's," Mitchell said. "I think she has the best taste in fashion, home. For Béis it was sort of that perfect partnership of fashion meets function. That's always been something that I strive for with Béis: having things that don't look like your typical suitcase, or in this case, your typical diaper bag. I really wanted her input, and I thought we worked well together."

Also a girl mom, Hosk (who shares daughter Tuulikki Joan, 19 months, with boyfriend Tom Daly) said she and Mitchell connected right away.

"First of all, I love her as a person," said Hosk, 33. "She's such a businesswoman, and I look up to her so much. How she balances things is so incredible. When we started thinking about doing something together, I felt really strongly about designing a baby collection that was also cool enough that anybody could use it for beach or travel."

Since both she and Hosk "travel so much," Mitchell said they "know what we need when we're on the road — and with kids, it's a whole other story."

"Organization is always key," she said. "We really need all those genius pockets and compartments for each thing."

When she has to travel, Mitchell said that she's lucky Atlas — who turned 3 the day of the Béis event — "loves plane rides" and has no problem joining her.

"I think it's because when we go, we give her an iPad, so she's obsessed," she said. "That's the thing: [we only allow the iPad] on the airplane. She gets to watch TV at night when we're all together and cuddling. But we don't have an iPad at home, so she has something to look forward to on the plane."

While Mitchell and Hosk both admitted they get mom guilt when they have to be away from their girls for work, they're proud of what they've accomplished.

"I like to think that they would be proud knowing that I'm out there working and doing things that make me happy," Mitchell said. "I would want that for them when they're older. That's kind of how I have to separate it."

Added Hosk: "It's funny because that's such a mom thing. Like, guys don't have that. They go to work, and they're like, 'Of course I'm working.' Why do we have to deal with that?"

From here, Mitchell said the sky's the limit for Béis, which she affectionately described as her "first baby."

"I love creating things," she said. "It's my favorite thing. Elsa and I walked in here today, and we were like, 'We did it!'"