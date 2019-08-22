Pregnant Shay Mitchell Does Impressive Jump Squats While Showing Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Shay Mitchell is staying fit while pregnant!

On Wednesday, the mama-to-be, 32, shared videos from her afternoon workout session, which included some pretty impressive jump squats.

In the first clip, Mitchell can be seen hopping up and down — maintaining good form and without losing her balance.

“Why do I feel the whole world shakes when I do this,” Mitchell says in the video. She then provides herself with words of encouragement, belting out, “Come on!”

The star sported black leggings and a mesh crop top, which exposed her growing belly.

In the next video, Mitchell stands next to her trainer Astrid Swan and jokes about how similar they look.

“How long do you think it’ll take for me to get this?” Mitchell asks, panning the camera to show Swan’s toned abs.

The duo then hilariously turn to the side to compare their stomachs.

“Yeah, we’re the same. I look like Astrid,” Mitchell says.

The actress previously revealed she’s in the home stretch and will be meeting her bundle of joy very soon.

Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel opened up about their baby’s possible arrival during a joint livestream shared on her YouTube channel on Sunday. The couple allowed fans to ask them questions about their journey to parenthood.

When a fan asked Mitchell when she’ll give birth, Babel, 38, responded “Early October is when she’s due.”

However, the Béis Travel founder thinks the baby will arrive in late September.

“Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra,” Mitchell told her viewers on the livestream.

“Yeah, I want her to be a Libra,” Babel said, explaining “‘Cause then, while I’m outnumbered by gender, we’re similar in terms of personalities.”

Last month, Mitchell and Babel revealed they are having a baby girl.

The couple learned the news in quite an unconventional way, as shown in a video posted to Mitchell’s YouTube channel.

As Mitchell and Babel sit outside to wait for the news (as well as how they’re even going to find out!), a Blue Power Ranger emerges from an upstairs door, leading the couple to believe their baby is a boy.

But a wrench is soon thrown in the mix when the Pink Ranger appears — and the two immediately begin to duel in a fight to see whose color would represent the little one’s sex.

The hilarious scuffle ends when the duo fall into a water fountain, and only one emerges to greet Mitchell and Babel: the now-unmasked Pink Ranger, who makes her way over and sits on their laps (still all wet!).

“Is it a girl?!” both ask excitedly, still a bit confused about the outcome — but viewers aren’t left hanging, as “IT’S A GIRL” flashes across the screen, with the Pink Ranger striking a victorious pose.

After previously suffering a miscarriage last year, Mitchell announced in June that she and Babel are expecting.