Pregnant Shay Mitchell Reveals How She Hid Her Baby Bump While Filming New TV Show

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Rich Fury/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell initially kept her pregnancy a secret — even from the cast and crew of her new television show!

The 32-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, opened up about how she hid her baby bump on the set of the upcoming Hulu comedy Dollface, which also stars Brenda Song and Kat Dennings.

Asked at the show’s Television Critics Association panel on Friday whether she walked around carrying a lot of laundry baskets, Mitchell told reporters that it was relatively easy to conceal her growing bump, thanks to the way her character dresses.

“There’s just big sweaters,” she remarked, adding that things wouldn’t have been so easy for her had she been playing another part.

“But truly, my character’s wardrobe prior to them even knowing was already kind of loose and free-flowing,” she shared. “Brenda’s character was the complete opposite. Had I been in her position I would have had to tell them a lot earlier. Once I saw the first fitting I thought, ‘Oh I’m good.’ “

The You star went on to reveal that while she did share her good news with her coworkers about a month before she told the rest of the world, though they may have already suspected that she was expecting.

“I’m sure they did know, they just didn’t say anything,” she said. “They were very polite.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty Images

Image zoom (L-R) Brenda Song, Kat Dennings, and Shay Mitchell Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty Images

RELATED: Pregnant Shay Mitchell Tearfully Recalls Being ‘Blindsided’ by Previous Miscarriage at 14 Weeks

Mitchell, who previously suffered a miscarriage in 2018, celebrated her pregnancy announcement on YouTube late last month with a vlog titled “Guess Who’s Preggers.”

During the TCA panel, the actress told PEOPLE that it was “really important to” her to reveal her pregnancy on her own terms.

“I knew that I had to be a little bit more in hiding at the beginning but I got to announce it how I wanted to and on my own terms which was amazing,” she explained.

As for the part of her journey she’s enjoying the most on a daily basis, Mitchell shared that she loves not knowing what to expect next.

“It’s good and bad but I enjoy the unknown in life so I think that’s what’s the most fun,” she explained.

Earlier this week, the mom-to-be told PEOPLE that she and Babel, 38, had “no idea” their baby on the way was a girl until their creative reveal, which featured two Power Rangers, one wearing pink and the other blue, staging a pretend fight.

“Some people thought that I knew and I was like, ‘No, absolutely not,’ ” she shared, adding that the couple “thought we were having a boy.”

Image zoom (L-R) Matte Babel and Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Youtube

RELATED: Why Pregnant Shay Mitchell Is ‘More Confident Than’ She ‘Ever Was’ in a Bikini Now

The fashionable star went on to share that while she and her boyfriend have only purchased three outfits for their daughter so far, she will “have a great wardrobe” when she arrives.

“I will go ham when I meet her,” Mitchell admitted. “It’ll be amazing. It’ll be fun twinning the whole time until she can tell me no.”

Dollface will begin streaming on Hulu on Nov. 15.