"Life is too short," Shay Mitchell tells PEOPLE of how she deals with mommy shamers, after welcoming daughter Atlas in October 2019

Shay Mitchell Does Her 'Best Job' as a Mom While Ignoring Mommy Shamers: 'I Don't Have Time for It'

Shay Mitchell has made a point of ignoring the haters while she takes on motherhood.

The proud mom, 34, has been met with plenty of mommy shaming on social media but tells PEOPLE that the comments are not on her radar. "I don't pay attention to the mom-shaming, I don't have time for it," Mitchell says.

"You're doing the best job that you can do, and that should be your main focus," she adds. "I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life. Focusing on the negative comments that people say on social media is definitely not one of my priorities."

She and partner Matte Babel, 40, welcomed their firstborn, daughter Atlas Noa, 20 months, in October 2019. "I just have to do what feels right for me, as I think any parents should, and focus on that," Mitchell explains.

"Life is too short to be worried about what this person and that person is saying," she continues. "And I definitely don't have time for it. There's way better things that I could be doing, and everybody else should be as well."

Mitchell previously faced backlash when she was spotted at Drake's birthday party just days after announcing Atlas' birth. She clarified at the time that she actually gave birth a couple weeks before sharing the news, and she only went out when "it felt like it was the right time."

"How dare you make a new mom, who's already going through a lot of doubt and guilt when she leaves for the first time, [feel guilty?]" she said of the mom-shaming on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal. "That should be something that's celebrated. You're living your life, as you did before and as you will continue to with your child."

The Pretty Little Liars alum is looking forward to living her life this summer with Atlas after her baby's first summer was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But more than the globetrotting adventures, the proud mom is excited to introduce her daughter to the people in her life.

"I think more so, it's just going to be seeing family that we obviously haven't been able to see as much in the past year," Mitchell tells PEOPLE.