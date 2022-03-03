Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Glamorous Transformation Video

Shay Mitchell is currently expecting her second baby with partner Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell is glamming it up!

The actress, 34 — who is currently expecting her second baby with longtime partner Matte Babel — shared a video on Instagram Wednesday of a playful glam session featuring her growing baby bump.

In the seconds-long clip, Mitchell is first seen in a gray bathrobe fresh out of the shower, before she swipes the camera screen and appears with a full face of makeup and her hair done. The Dollface star then strikes a pose in a sparkling silver dress, accessorized with a shimmering jacket hanging off of her shoulders.

Over the video, an audio clip plays and says, "Okay, sure, I look like this right now, but if you send me one text that says something about mimosas or brunch, I can be ready in like 5 minutes."

In the caption of her post, Mitchell wrote, "Mimosas/ tequila," while also tagging her beauty squad, who helped make the look — and video — possible.

Mitchell announced last month that she's expecting her second baby with Babel. The couple, who have been linked since 2017, share 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa.

In an emotional Instagram post, Mitchell detailed the difficult experience of celebrating her baby on the way while simultaneously mourning the loss of her grandmother.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," the actress wrote alongside topless photos that show off her baby bump.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she said.

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time," the actress concluded. "Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Babel later shared the pregnancy news on his own Instagram, simply posting a photo of Mitchell's baby bump as she held Atlas in her arms.

Mitchell's latest social media post comes about after the Pretty Little Liars alum posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week where she showed off her fun maternity style.

In the snap, the star wore a brown knit sweater, closed together with an array of safety pins.

Mitchell paired the cozy top with a crochet hat and a fuzzy orange bag from Bottega Veneta, finalizing the ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses.