Shay Mitchell Spent 33 Hours in Labor Before Giving Birth to Her Daughter

Shay Mitchell spent over a day in labor before welcoming her daughter into the world.

Less than 24 hours after announcing she and boyfriend Matte Babel had welcomed their first child, the actress, 32, gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went down in the delivery room in the final episode of her YouTube series documenting her pregnancy.

“Oh my god, my water’s breaking,” Mitchell says in the first seconds of the video, quipping, “Thank God I’m wearing one of these diapers.”

While the actress had initially planned on not having to go to the hospital right away, the intense pain she began feeling changed her mind.

“The last time I felt pain like this was not a good experience,” shared Mitchell, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018, noting once she got to the hospital that she felt “a little worried because I haven’t felt the baby move lately.”

While the doctor was able to hear the baby’s heartbeat, he added that she wasn’t ready to go into the delivery room yet — something Mitchell would hear over and over again throughout the course of the video.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Youtube

After being in labor for 13 hours, Mitchell decided to take pitocin, a drug which can help strengthen contractions.

“Pitocin is used to make a labor move faster,” Mitchell’s doula explained, noting that there were some downsides with the drug as well. “The physical experience with the labor is completely different because the pitocin labor is pretty rough.”

Mitchell’s doula went on to encourage the actress to get some rest while she still could because once the drug began to kick in, “s— going to get real.”

Four hours later, Mitchell’s contractions began getting more intense, but she still wasn’t ready to deliver her child.

“She’s having a really hard time, she’s struggling” her doula remarked, adding that the actress was considering getting an epidural — which she and her boyfriend had disagreed on earlier in her pregnancy.

Image zoom Shay Mitchell Shay Mitchell/Youtube

Although getting the epidural did help Mitchell’s comfort level, it didn’t mean she was ready to give birth.

“Shay’s water has been broken for 30 hours how, which increases the risk of infection,” her doula explained. “We are really trying to avoid a cesarean and doing everything that we can to help the labor progress.”

Finally, three hours later, Mitchell was finally 10 centimeters dilated and it was time to welcome her baby girl into the world.

Although the actress didn’t share any footage from the actual delivery, the video ends with several clips of herself and Babel with their child in the hospital.

“This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents, and I can’t believe it and we thought pregnancy was a journey. I’m realizing we have just begun.

Ending on a light note, the actress joked, “I was 99 percent excited to meet her, and 1 percent excited to eat something.”

Image zoom Matte Babel, Shay Mitchell and daughter Shay Mitchell/Youtube

On Sunday, the former Pretty Little Liars star announced her daughter’s arrival, sharing a photo of herself holding her baby girl’s hand.

“Never letting go,” Mitchell she captioned the sweet shot.

The couple’s daughter is the first child for Mitchell and Babel, who met through mutual friends and have been romantically linked since January 2017.