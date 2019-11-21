Shay Mitchell Jokes About Her Post-Baby Breasts: ‘One Baby but Kinda Ended Up with Twins’

Shay Mitchell isn’t afraid to speak candidly about her post-baby body.

On Thursday, the new mom, 32, who welcomed her baby girl, Atlas, with boyfriend Matte Babel last month, uploaded a photo to Instagram joking about the size of her breasts since giving birth to her first child.

In the picture, the Pretty Little Liars actress poses for a selfie where she shows off a bit of cleavage and proudly sports a necklace that reads “mama.”

“technically had one baby but kinda ended up with twins ;),” Mitchell joked in her caption, seemingly referring to her breasts getting larger during her pregnancy.

Since giving birth to her daughter on Oct. 20, the actress has continued to be open with the public about her life as a new mom.

Last week, the Dollface actress revealed that she has been leaning on her good friend and fellow mom, Troian Bellisario, for motherhood advice.

“She has been the person I’ve gone to for the most advice, obviously having a daughter of her own,” Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 15. “I’m the luckiest person in the world. She is not only such an incredible person but the best mom ever.”

She added, “So to have her give me advice is, like, more than I could ever ask for.”

Bellisario, 34, welcomed her daughter last fall with her husband, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams. Keeping her child’s early life relatively private, last month, Bellisario finally revealed that her baby girl’s name is Aurora.

Giving an update on baby Atlas, Mitchell also told ET that any loss of sleep is made worth it by the joy she receives from watching and caring for her little one.

“She is so incredible and growing every single day,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. [What’s surprised me is] just how little sleep you actually need to function, so that is what I’ve learned. And [I’ve learned] just to stop everything and really take it all in, because they do grow so fast. So that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Last month, Mitchell announced that she and Babel, 39, had welcomed their daughter with a sweet photo captioned, “Never letting go …”

The couple’s baby girl is the first child for the actress and her beau, who met through mutual friends and have been linked since January 2017. The birth comes after Mitchell revealed that she’d had a miscarriage in January 2018.

The You star also shared that the birth of her daughter proved to be challenging, as she spent 33 hours in labor with Atlas. Mitchell gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went down in the delivery room in the final episode of her YouTube series documenting her pregnancy.

“This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents, and I can’t believe it and we thought pregnancy was a journey,” she said in the video. “I’m realizing we have just begun.”