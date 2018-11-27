Inside the Tense Moments Ahead of MAFS' Shawniece Jackson's Daughter Laura's Birth at 36 Weeks

For Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson, the moments before their first child’s arrival were a little stressful.

“Shawniece is 36 weeks pregnant and the baby is coming right now,” the new dad, who welcomed daughter Laura Denise with Jackson on Aug. 20, says during a confessional in a clip from Tuesday night’s episode of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After?, shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

“This is a big surprise. We thought we had a couple more weeks before we had to get ready for this,” adds Pierre, 27. “We’re just hoping that the baby’s okay and that Shawniece is okay as well.”

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre with daughter Laura Courtesy Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Shawniece Jackson with daughter Laura Courtesy Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

His wife’s mother Denise is in the delivery room with the couple, supporting Jackson as she lies in the hospital bed and expresses her extreme discomfort over the process.

Eventually, the then-mom-to-be, 30, starts pushing with the encouragement of her mom and husband — and it’s all worth it in the end when their healthy baby girl is born, causing Pierre to shed a tear of happiness.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre Courtesy Kinetic Content

“She’s got my head!” jokes the proud new papa.

Says Jackson of her baby girl in a confessional, “The love that I have for her … it’s, like, infinity.”

For more on Jackson, Pierre and baby Laura, tune in to Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Lifetime.