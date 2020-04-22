Shawn Johnson‘s daughter is getting a first-hand look at her mom’s Olympic past!

Shawn’s husband Andrew East shared a video of little Drew Hazel watching the replay of the 2008 Beijing Olympics on Tuesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“That’s your mom,” the former NFL player told his 5-month old, who sat on his lap while the family of three watched the replay of Shawn’s vault performance.

As she almost stuck the landing, Andrew cheered, “Woah! Say ‘yay, mama!'”

“It was okay,” Shawn said with a shrug as her husband panned the camera over to get her reaction.

RELATED: Shawn Johnson East Asks for ‘Tips and Tricks’ as Daughter Drew, 5 Months, Starts Teething

“even though @shawnjohnson NEVER lets us watch her gymnastics, @olympicchannel wanted her to live tweet her performance,” Andrew captioned the clip.

“So @drewhazeleast and I are over here having a blast, Shawn not so much,” Andrew added in his Instagram post.

Shawn and her former Olympic teammate Nastia Liukin went on Instagram Live — wearing their old leotards! — to watch the replay together.

Shawn admitted to Liukin during their Live chat that she doesn’t enjoy watching old footage of herself competing.

Image zoom Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin

“I do have to say it is kinda weird watching this,” Shawn said. “I could kinda care less.”

“It was just so long ago,” she said as the two athletes sipped on wine while they lounged in their old leotards.

Shawn recently let her followers in on another first for Drew, revealing that the tot has recently begun teething.

“Day number 36: teething. any tricks and tips?!” Shawn wrote on Instagram last week alongside a selfie with her baby girl.

Her fans answered in droves, suggesting everything from freezing veggies like carrots and sweet potatoes, as well as items like pacifiers and washcloths, for Drew to gnaw on — and several had a pro tip for Shawn herself: plenty of wine.

The Olympian has been candid about mom life since welcoming Drew in November.

She has defended herself from mom shamers who have criticized her for flipping and dancing with her daughter, and told PEOPLE in February that she “all but kicked” a lactation consultant out of her house “because she basically said that I had ruined my child’s life because I gave her a bottle and formula.”

RELATED: Shawn Johnson ‘Was Really Scared’ Her Eating Disorder Would Return During Her Pregnancy

“I was like, ‘You know what? I can’t listen to this anymore,'” she said.

But despite the ups and downs of parenthood, Shawn and Andrew can’t seem to get enough of Hazel.

Last week, Shawn shared a video of the father-daughter pair, in which Drew was cooing nonstop.

“What is she doing?” Andrew, who had Drew in his lap, asked.

“She has opinions, okay?” Shawn joked. “She has stuff to talk about.”