Shawn Johnson East's daughter Drew Hazel, 2 later this month, dressed as Baby Shark while her 3-month-old son Jett James wore a Batman costume

Shawn Johnson East Shows Off Her Two Kids' Adorable Halloween Costumes — See the Family Photo!

Shawn Johnson East and her family are ready for Halloween!

On Wednesday, the former gymnast, 29, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her family of four dressed in their costumes at Nashville Zoo's family Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo.

In the cute snap, Johnson East and husband Andrew East sit on a hay bale while holding their two kids, son Jett James, 3 months, and daughter Drew Hazel, 2 later this month.

Drew looks too cute in her Baby Shark costume while baby Jett rocks a full Batman getup. While East didn't wear a costume for the event, the mom of two joined her kids in a cheetah print onesie.

"Let the Halloween festivities begin! Drew as Baby Shark and Jett man as Batman… the best is yet to come 😎 #halloween#booatthezoo," Johnson East writes.

The Olympic medalist recently spoke to PEOPLE about becoming a mom of two, sharing why it was a "rough transition" for her.

As she told PEOPLE, navigating newborn duties with a toddler in the picture was a rocky road at first, but now they've found a rhythm amid the "absolute chaos" at their house.

"I've had massive meltdowns," Johnson East said. "My biggest fear in having a second kid was Drew was my baby, she was my everything. And just like before having her, I couldn't picture having another human sharing my heart and sharing my life."

"When I came home, the transition was really hard, because instead of having her there and being able to be like, 'It's okay, baby, you're still my baby, but we have another baby,' she was sick and she had to go stay with Grandma and Grandpa," she recalled.

"I had some very, very low moments in those first couple of weeks, just because I missed my baby girl and I wanted to make sure she knew she was loved," the former gymnast added. "It's just that rough transition of splitting your heart and sharing it, and trying to show your love to your babies equally."