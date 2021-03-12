Shawn Johnson Shares Adorable Video of 16-Month-Old Daughter Drew's 'First Time on a Balance Beam'

"she went straight for the foam pit," the former Olympic gymnast, who is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East, wrote

Shawn Johnson East has a little gymnast on her hands!

On Friday, the Olympic gold medalist, 29, shared an adorable video of her 16-month-old daughter Drew Hazel making her big debut on the balance beam.

"Babies first time on the balance beam," she captioned the clip, which showed Johnson East putting her daughter on the gymnastic equipment.

Drew then quickly walks along the beam with ease as her mother follows behind in the footage.

"she went straight for the foam pit 😂," Johnson East added on her Instagram. "#babies #parenting #gymnastics #gymnast."

Johnson East is expecting her second child with husband Andrew East. The couple have been counting down the days to their baby's arrival, sharing ultrasound photos of their little one on the way.

"hi baby," Johnson East wrote alongside a 3-D sonogram on Thursday. "we love you so much."

Another sonogram was posted to the family's Instagram page with the caption: "hello baby #2 😍."

Johnson East first announced her pregnancy in February, captioning a picture of her husband kissing her growing baby bump: "Here we go again."

On YouTube, the couple shared the moment they learned of the pregnancy, with the former gymnast surprising East with the happy news.

When she showed him the positive pregnancy test, he replied, "I freakin' knew you were!" which Johnson East jokingly said was the "worst response."

In the video, the expectant mom teased that the due date is summer 2021. The couple both guessed the sex of the baby on the way as a boy.