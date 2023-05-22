Shawn Johnson Shares Photos from Kids' First Trip to Disney After Flying in Plane Co-Piloted by Husband

Shawn Johnson East had a magical first trip to Disney World with her two kids.

The retired Olympic gold medalist, 31, visited the Orlando theme park with son Jett James, 19 months, and daughter Drew Hazel, 2½, sharing photos on her Instagram Story Saturday.

The mom of two said her little ones were "living the life" in one photo where the kids sit together in a double stroller, adding, "I was the crazy mom that put sunscreen on them 27 times today hahaha."

The mom was also surprised to find that her 19-month-old, who is tall for his age, was "(not) tall enough for a lot of rides."

Jett East and Drew East in a stroller. Andrew East and son Jett. L: Caption Jett East and Drew East in a stroller. PHOTO: Shawn Johnson East/instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Shawn Johnson East/instagram R: Caption Andrew East and son Jett. PHOTO: Shawn Johnson East/instagram

"He lives for speed," she wrote.

"All of Drew's princess dreams came true today and not a single Princess disappointed," she captioned a photo where the 2½-year-old walks hand-in-hand with Snow White.

"It is so incredibly special to see the lengths they go to create dreams for all of the kiddos in the park."

On Thursday, Johnson East shared photos and video on her Instagram Story of the family of four flying in an aircraft that was being co-piloted by her retired NFL player husband, Andrew East.

"Disney here we come! Daddy is flying!!!!!" the gold medal winner captioned the first photo, where she held her sleeping toddler on her lap.

In the next photo, Jett was awake and wore a headset, with the caption, "Listening to dada in the headset."

The next few photos showed Jett looking out the window while Drew sat content with her tablet in front of her, also wearing headphones.

Shawn Johnson East's daugther Drew. Shawn Johnson East and son Jett. L: Caption Shawn Johnson East's daugther Drew. PHOTO: Shawn Johnson East/Instagram R: Caption Shawn Johnson East and son Jett. PHOTO: Shawn Johnson East/Instagram

Panning between her kids and her husband in the cockpit, she wrote, "So proud of you @andrewdeast, you've worked really hard for this and you are a very good pilot :)."

In a later post, Johnson East said that several people who viewed her Story had "some questions" about the family's decision to fly together in a small aircraft co-piloted by East.

"A lot of questions about this. No I'm not nervous. I trust Andrew and he takes it very seriously."

She went on to explain "our family rule," which is "if kids are onboard or both of us (both parents), even though Andrew CAN fly us solo we always have a second pilot to be extra cautious."