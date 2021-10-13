"I can honestly say that was one of the worst experiences I have," Shawn Johnson East wrote

Shawn Johnson Says She Was 'Groped' by TSA Agent While Taking Breast Milk Through Security

Shawn Johnson East is speaking out following what she calls "one of the worst experiences" she's had with a TSA agent.

In a series of since-expired posts shared to her Instagram Stories, the former gymnast, 29, claimed that she was recently "groped and yelled at" by security agent while taking her breast milk through a TSA checkpoint.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To the lady at the TSA security checkpoint having a bad day... I'm really sorry you have had a bad day but take it out on me was unnecessary," she began in one post. "I can honestly say that was one of the worst experiences I have."

At the time of the alleged incident, Johnson East was returning home from her first solo trip since welcoming son Jett James with husband Andrew East this July.

"We as mamas have a duty to our babies and a right in this world to carry breast milk through security," Johnson East wrote in another post. "Having you public[ly] humiliate me in proving to you it was actually breast milk was against my rights. To then be groped and yelled at in public was excessive."

"I know you were doing your job...but so was I," she added.

Shawn Johnson East Instagram Credit: Shawn Johnson East Instagram

Johnson East did not provide further details in her posts.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration says that "breast milk is, of course, permitted" through security and referred to the agency's screening protocols on its website.

According to TSA guidelines, breast milk is "allowed in reasonable quantities" and those traveling with it do not need to be accompanied by a child, though the items should be removed its carry-on bag during security check for separate screening.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"TSA officers may need to test liquids for explosives or concealed prohibited items. Officers may ask you to open the container and/or have you transfer a small quantity of the liquid to a separate empty container or dispose of a small quantity, if feasible," the TSA website reads.

"Inform the TSA officer if you do not want the formula, breast milk and/or juice to be X-rayed or opened," the guidelines continue. "Additional steps will be taken to clear the liquid and you or the traveling guardian will undergo additional screening procedures, to include a pat-down and screening of other carry-on property."

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Johnson East Opens Up About Motherhood

In addition to Jett, Johnson East is also mom to daughter Drew Hazel, who turns 2 later this month.

The Olympic gold medalist previously opened up to PEOPLE about her "rough transition" into becoming a mother of two.

"I've had massive meltdowns," Johnson East shared last month. "My biggest fear in having a second kid was Drew was my baby, she was my everything. And just like before having her, I couldn't picture having another human sharing my heart and sharing my life."

"When I came home, the transition was really hard, because instead of having her there and being able to be like, 'It's okay, baby, you're still my baby, but we have another baby,' she was sick and she had to go stay with Grandma and Grandpa," she recalled.